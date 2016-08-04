BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 FireEye Inc
* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters expects to cut 300 to 400 of the company's staff in Q3
* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters plans additional restructuring to save $80 million in annual costs
* FireEye Inc - CFO tells Reuters cutting revenue, billing forecasts because sales pipeline is not as strong as previously expected Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.