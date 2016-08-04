BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Otonomy Inc Qtrly Non
* Company reaffirms its expectation that non-gaap operating expenses for 2016 will total $100-$105 million
* Gaap loss per share $0.87
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Otonomy inc qtrly gaap loss per share $0.98 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axbZ3m) Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement