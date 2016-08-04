Aug 4 Otonomy Inc Qtrly Non

* Company reaffirms its expectation that non-gaap operating expenses for 2016 will total $100-$105 million

* Gaap loss per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Otonomy inc qtrly gaap loss per share $0.98 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2axbZ3m) Further company coverage: