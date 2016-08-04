BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Sonic Corp
* Beginning in first fiscal quarter of 2017, company expects to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock
* Sonic announces 27% increase to dividend program in fiscal 2017
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement