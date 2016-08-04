BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Seneca Foods Corp
* Seneca foods and Monsanto announce long-term tolling agreement to drive efficiencies in vegetable large seed processing
* As a part of agreement, effective immediately, Seneca purchased monsanto's vegetable seed processing facility in Nampa, Idaho
* Vegetable large seed processing operations at monsanto's site in Warden, Washington, will transfer to Seneca's facility in Dayton, Washington
* Says Monsanto expecting its warden site to cease operations by end of calendar year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement