BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
Aug 4 Getty Realty Corp
* Qtrly ffo of $0.47 per share; qtrly adjusted affo of $0.42 per share; sees 2016 affo $1.50 to $1.55 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME IS ABOUT SEK 3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)