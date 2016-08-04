Aug 4 Cypress Semiconductor

* On july 29, Deca Technologies Inc, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Technology Ltd. entered into class i preferred share purchase agreement

* Party investors purchased preferred stock for $111.4 million providing them 41.1% ownership in deca

* Cypress Semiconductor says following closing, Cypress's ownership in Deca was reduced to 52.5% based on its shares outstanding on july 29, 2016