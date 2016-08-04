BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Cypress Semiconductor
* On july 29, Deca Technologies Inc, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Technology Ltd. entered into class i preferred share purchase agreement
* Party investors purchased preferred stock for $111.4 million providing them 41.1% ownership in deca
* Cypress Semiconductor says following closing, Cypress's ownership in Deca was reduced to 52.5% based on its shares outstanding on july 29, 2016
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.