BRIEF-Care Twentyone plans employment transition support JV with Noguchi
* Says it plans to set up a JV located in Tokyo with partner Noguchi Co Ltd, on June 1
Aug 4 U.S. FDA :
* U.S. Marshals Service seized more than 100 cases of products labeled as containing kratom
* Seized products are marketed under the brand name Kratom Therapy, and are worth approximately $150,000 Source text - (bit.ly/2aH7Rx4)
* Says it plans to set up a JV located in Tokyo with partner Noguchi Co Ltd, on June 1
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.