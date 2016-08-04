Aug 4 Chartwell Retirement Residences

* Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $ 0.2

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21

* Qtrly same property occupancy increased 1.6 percentage points to 93.4 pct

* Chartwell retirement residences qtrly same property net operating income ("NOI") up $4.2 million or 8.4 pct versus last year