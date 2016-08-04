BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Taser International Inc
* Qtrly net sales increased 26% to $58.8 million in q2 of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $54.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement