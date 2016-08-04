Aug 4 Nv5 Global Inc

* Says total revenues for quarter were $57.1 mln, an increase of 63% year-over-year

* Nv5 global inc says adjusted eps for quarter was $0.38 per diluted share

* Nv5 global inc says backlog was $195.5 million as of june 30, 2016, a 12% increase from $174.4 million as of march 31, 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $233.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nv5 announces strong second quarter and year-to-date 2016 financial results, raises guidance

* Nv5 global inc says gaap eps for quarter was $0.31 per diluted share

* Nv5 global inc says sees fy revenues to range from $230 million to $250 million

* Nv5 global inc sees fy adjusted eps guidance to range from $1.57 to $1.70 per diluted share

* Nv5 global inc sees fy gaap eps guidance to range from $1.29 to $1.40 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $55.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: