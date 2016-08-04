BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Freshpet Inc
* Qtrly net sales increased 16.4% to $33.0 million for q2 of 2016.
* Qtrly net loss was $3.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for same period in 2015
* Says reiterated its guidance for 2016
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement