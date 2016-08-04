BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Emcore Corp
* Consolidated q3 revenue of $22.4 million
* Emcore corporation announces financial results for fiscal third quarter
* Emcore corp q3 shr $0.05
* Emcore corp q3 revenue $22.4 mln vs i/b/e/s view $23.1 mln
* Emcore corp q3 shr view $0.04 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Emcore corp sees q4 2016 revenue $23 mln to $25 mln
* Emcore corp q4 rev view $24.1 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement