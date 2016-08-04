BRIEF-CYBG reports higher first-half profit
* Underlying earnings per share of 9.0p per share, up 25 percent on March 31, 2016
Aug 4 Capstream Ventures Inc
* Intends on acquiring an additional beneficial interest in axion of approximately 1.66%
* Capstream announces additional proposed axion acquisition
* Finalizing a third proposed share exchange agreement for execution to acquire an additional interest in axion games limited
* Intends on issuing 3,326,892 capstream common shares in exchange for foregoing interest in axion at a deemed price of $0.40 per share
* ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME IS ABOUT SEK 3.7 MILLION