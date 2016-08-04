Aug 4 PerkinElmer Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Announces new eight million share repurchase authorization

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue $572.7 million versus $563.9 million

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share view $2.75 to $2.85

* Reaffirms FY 2016 gaap earnings per share view $2.29 to $2.39 from continuing operations

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.32 billion