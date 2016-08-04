BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 PerkinElmer Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* PerkinElmer Inc qtrly gaap earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.56
* Announces new eight million share repurchase authorization
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 revenue $572.7 million versus $563.9 million
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share view $2.75 to $2.85
* Reaffirms FY 2016 gaap earnings per share view $2.29 to $2.39 from continuing operations
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.