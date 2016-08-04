BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million
Aug 4 Wayfair Inc
* On july 31, 2016, co, through wholly-owned subsidiary, wayfair llc, renewed its credit agreement with bank of america, n.a.
* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co with $20 million revolving line of credit to support direct borrowings, letters of credit - sec filing
* Credit agreement is renewable on an annual basis and, if not renewed, will expire on july 31, 2017
* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co for a maximum aggregate commitment of $65.0 million
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.