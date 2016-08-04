Japan's Nikkei ekes out gains on sagging yen, firmer Wall Street
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.
Aug 4 Pimco Canada
* Effective Sept 1, 2016, will reduce management fees by up to 20 basis points on pimco canadian short term bond fund, pimco canadian total return bond fund
* Pimco Canada Corp. Reduces management fees and changes distribution policy Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING, May 16 China's growth is set for its weakest patch since the global financial crisis as authorities pull back on the stimulus that helped the economy get off to an unexpectedly strong start this year, and keep funds tight to deter risky lending.