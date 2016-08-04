BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Clorox
* Co says George Harad will continue to serve as independent chair of board until Thomas Graham's appointment becomes effective on Aug. 15
* Clorox board names Benno Dorer chairman and Pamela Thomas-Graham lead director; former Kellogg Ceo David Mackay to join board
* CEO Benno Dorer has been named chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement