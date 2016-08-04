BRIEF-Old Mutual Asset Management launches offering of 17.3 mln shares
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
Aug 4 Dollar Tree Inc
* Shared back-office functions created to leverage costs across both banners
* "plan to keep our customer-facing organizations separate and focused on individual banners"
* Dollar tree announces corporate restructuring related to merger integration
* Company will eliminate 370 positions, including 100 vacant positions, at its family dollar store support center in Matthews, NC
* Company expects to incur pre-tax expense of approximately $6 million during fiscal 2016 related to restructuring
* Store operations and merchandising functions will remain largely unchanged
* Believes it is well positioned to achieve $300 million in combined run rate annual synergies by end of 3rd year following July 2015 acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into private repurchase agreement