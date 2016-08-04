Aug 4 National Health Investors Inc

* Nhi and bickford to convert joint venture to triple-net lease

* Bickford is to pay nhi $8.1 million to purchase its non-controlling 85% interest in senior housing operations

* Nhi has agreed to purchase bickford's 15% interest in real estate underlying joint venture for a payment to bickford of $25.1 million