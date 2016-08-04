Aug 4 Rmp Energy Inc
* Rmp energy provides a bank facility and operations update
and announces a strategic review
* Says its two-bank syndicate group has completed its
borrowing base re-determination review of rmp's revolving bank
credit facility
* Borrowing base re-determined with total conforming
commitment amount of $120 million with a scheduled step-down to
$100 million at oct 31, 2016
* Engaged financial advisors to assist company to evaluate,
develop and recommend one or more strategic initiatives
necessary
* Says updated net asset value is estimated at approximately
$2.70 per share, as at june 30, 2016
* Fiscal 2016 production is projected to average about 8,500
boe/d which is about 7% lower than previously-guided fiscal 2016
production
* Expects to fund 2016 planned capital expenditures with
march 2016 equity financing and forecasted funds from operations
* Company re-affirms its fiscal 2016 capital expenditures
budget of approximately $50 million
