Aug 5 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Says buys 100 percent in companies Quantis Global, Hablaya, Sultan Telecom, Stonework for 43 million euros ($47.9 million)

* Says to pay for acquisitions partly in cash and the remaining amount in Eurona's shares

* Acquired companies are involved in telecommunication and satellite business

($1 = 0.8976 euros)