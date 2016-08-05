BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
Aug 5 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Says modifies share buyback program, to repurchase up to 2.43 percent of shares
* Says to run a share buyback program with 21.5 million euros ($23.95 million) budget
* Says to buy back shares at up to 12.75 euros per share, no more than 1 million shares
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing