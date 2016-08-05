Aug 5 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Says modifies share buyback program, to repurchase up to 2.43 percent of shares

* Says to run a share buyback program with 21.5 million euros ($23.95 million) budget

* Says to buy back shares at up to 12.75 euros per share, no more than 1 million shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)