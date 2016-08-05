Aug 5 Caverion Oyj :

* Caverion delivers a project for Novo Nordisk's new insulin production facility in Hillerød, Denmark

* Facility will produce medicines for treatment of diabetes and obesity

* Project started in June 2016 and ends in February 2017

* Contract has a volume of approximately 5.4 million euros ($6.02 million)

