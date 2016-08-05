Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
Aug 5 Caverion Oyj :
* Caverion delivers a project for Novo Nordisk's new insulin production facility in Hillerød, Denmark
* Facility will produce medicines for treatment of diabetes and obesity
* Project started in June 2016 and ends in February 2017
* Contract has a volume of approximately 5.4 million euros ($6.02 million)
* Builder is Novo Nordisk A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Xbiotech - received negative opinion from EMA CHMP for marketing authorization application for its lead product candidate in Europe