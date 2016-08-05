Aug 4 Lightstream Resources Ltd

* Qtrly adjusted shr $0.56

* Q2 average production 25,116 boepd, a 5 pct decrease from the previous quarter.

* Q2 funds flow from operations $0.02 per basic share

* Will not be providing guidance for the second half of 2016 at this time due to the pending recapitalization plan

* Says Q2 oil and natural gas sales were $76.7 mln vs $136.3 mln last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: