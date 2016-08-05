BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
Aug 4 Parkland Fuel Corp
* Parkland fuel corporation reports strong Q2 adjusted ebitda of $56.4m
* Qtrly shr C$0.05
* Qtrly sales and operating revenue C$1.57 bln vs C$1.39 bln
* "We are well positioned to deliver our 2016 guidance of $235 to $265 million in adjusted EBITDA." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017