* Parkland fuel corporation reports strong Q2 adjusted ebitda of $56.4m

* Qtrly shr C$0.05

* Qtrly sales and operating revenue C$1.57 bln vs C$1.39 bln

"We are well positioned to deliver our 2016 guidance of $235 to $265 million in adjusted EBITDA."