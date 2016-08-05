BRIEF-Trimetals Mining announces C$3.5 mln marketed financing
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
* Mercedes will create new sub-brand for the electric cars- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mercedes will add two electric sport utility vehicles and two sedans- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mercedes-Benz is planning own line of electric vehicles- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2aMNNek Further company coverage: [ ]
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017