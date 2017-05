Australia shares expected to have subdued start; NZ up

May 19 Australian shares are expected to have a subdued start on Friday as political turmoil in the United States raised uncertainty over President Donald Trump's agenda and kept an index of global equity markets near a three-week low. Basic material stocks in the region may see some pressure due to lower metal prices. The local share price index futures was 0.05 percent, or 3 points, lower at 5,727, a 11.3-point discount to