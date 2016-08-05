UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 MTN Group Ltd
* JSE: MTN - reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended June 30 2016
* H1 revenue increased by 14.0 pct to R78.88 bln
* Says H1 headline loss per share of 271 cents
* Interim dividend of 250 cents per share
* Says H1 EBITDA decreased by 3.3 pct (25.9 pct*) to 29.27 bln
* Group subscribers remained flat at 232.6 million from Dec. 31 2015
* Nigeria regulatory fine re-measurement impact of r10.5 billion
* Says depreciation of local currencies against U.S. dollar had a substantial impact on group's results
* Brett Goschen, group Chief Financial Officer will be leaving MTN effective Sept. 30 2016.
* Hopes to appoint a new cfo before year-end.
* Will embark on a process of housing new revenue streams, particularly digital services, outside core business.
* New revenue streams are expected to increase their contribution to revenue over next 12-18 months.
* MTN aims to list MTN Nigeria on Nigerian Stock Exchange during 2017
* Says anticipate a positive growth trend in South Africa
* Gunter Engling, currently CEO of MTN Rwanda and previously group finance executive, will assume position of acting group CFO
* In process of undertaking, with external assistance, a deep and fundamental strategic review of its operations and processes
* Says will also continue to seek value-accretive expansion opportunities in selected geographies across africa and middle east
* Expect to improve competitiveness in Nigeria and anticipate an improved performance for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: