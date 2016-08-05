Aug 5 MTN Group Ltd

* JSE: MTN - reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended June 30 2016

* H1 revenue increased by 14.0 pct to R78.88 bln

* Says H1 headline loss per share of 271 cents

* Interim dividend of 250 cents per share

* Says H1 EBITDA decreased by 3.3 pct (25.9 pct*) to 29.27 bln

* Group subscribers remained flat at 232.6 million from Dec. 31 2015

* Nigeria regulatory fine re-measurement impact of r10.5 billion

* Says depreciation of local currencies against U.S. dollar had a substantial impact on group's results

* Brett Goschen, group Chief Financial Officer will be leaving MTN effective Sept. 30 2016.

* Hopes to appoint a new cfo before year-end.

* Will embark on a process of housing new revenue streams, particularly digital services, outside core business.

* New revenue streams are expected to increase their contribution to revenue over next 12-18 months.

* MTN aims to list MTN Nigeria on Nigerian Stock Exchange during 2017

* Says anticipate a positive growth trend in South Africa

* Gunter Engling, currently CEO of MTN Rwanda and previously group finance executive, will assume position of acting group CFO

* In process of undertaking, with external assistance, a deep and fundamental strategic review of its operations and processes

* Says will also continue to seek value-accretive expansion opportunities in selected geographies across africa and middle east

Expect to improve competitiveness in Nigeria and anticipate an improved performance for remainder of year