Aug 5 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Net interest margin (nim) of 2.18% for h1 2016 was 4 basis points higher than h1 2015

* An operating loss of £695 million in q2 2016 compared with an operating profit of £224 million in q2 2015 and £421 million in q1 2016.

* In march 2016 rbs made a £4.2 billion payment into royal bank of scotland group pension fund, being an accelerated payment of existing committed future contributions

* Net lending in commercial banking increased by £7.9 billion in h1 2016, 17% growth on an annualised basis.

* Rbs will instead prioritise exploring alternative means to achieve divestment.

* Restructuring costs are expected to remain high in 2016, totalling over £1 billion. H1 2016 restructuring charge was £630 million, of which £345 million related to williams & glyn.

* Capital resolution disposal losses of approximately £1.5 billion

* We continue to deal with a range of uncertainties in external environment and we will also have to manage conduct-related investigations and litigation, including us rmbs, throughout 2016, and substantial related incremental provisions may be recognised during remainder of year

* Impairment charge of £264 million in relation to shipping portfolio.

* Adjusted return on equity across pbb, cpb and cib was 11% for both h1 2016 and q2 2016. Across pbb and cpb, net lending grew by 15% on an annualised basis in h1 2016.

* Uk personal & business banking (uk pbb) adjusted operating profit (3) of £1,065 million was £123 million, or 10%, lower than h1 2015

* Rwas decreased by £4.3 billion primarily reflecting disposals and run-off in capital resolution and a £3.9 billion reduction associated with removal of citizens operational risk rwas following regulatory approval.

* Leverage ratio decreased by 10 basis points to 5.2%.

* Within uk pbb, gross new mortgage lending was £14.7 billion, representing a market share of approximately 12% compared with a quarter end stock share of 8.6%

* Due to complexities of williams & glyn's separation, whilst good progress has been made on programme to create a cloned banking platform, board concluded that risks and costs inherent in programme are such that it would not be prudent to continue with this programme

* Outcome of uk's eu referendum has created considerable uncertainty in our core market and we continue to assess all its implications. In current low rate and low growth environment, achieving our longer term cost:income ratio and return targets by 2019 is likely to be more challenging. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)