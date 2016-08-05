BRIEF-Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
Aug 5 BGEO Group Plc
* This long-term local currency loan facility will be used to finance investments and working capital needs of local businesses in rural and urban areas of georgia
* Bank of Georgia signs GEL 60 million 5-year loan agreement with BSTDB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing