UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Init AG :
* H1 EBIT decreased year-on-year to 1.9 million euros (previous year: 3.7 million euros)
* Now expects to generate revenues of approximately 106 million euros (previous forecast: 100 million euros) at group level in 2016, resulting in EBIT of some 12 million euros (previously: 8 million euros)
* Generated Q2 revenues of 22.4 million euros (Q2 2015: 23.6 million euros)
* Recently raised its forecast for full year in view of positive effects expected from acquisition of an additional 25.5 per cent stake in sensor specialist Iris-GmbH
* Order backlog as at 30 june stood at approximately eur 123m (previous year: eur 121m) and as such already covered more than one year's revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: