Aug 5 Init AG :

* H1 EBIT decreased year-on-year to 1.9 million euros (previous year: 3.7 million euros)

* Now expects to generate revenues of approximately 106 million euros (previous forecast: 100 million euros) at group level in 2016, resulting in EBIT of some 12 million euros (previously: 8 million euros)

* Generated Q2 revenues of 22.4 million euros (Q2 2015: 23.6 million euros)

* Recently raised its forecast for full year in view of positive effects expected from acquisition of an additional 25.5 per cent stake in sensor specialist Iris-GmbH

* Order backlog as at 30 june stood at approximately eur 123m (previous year: eur 121m) and as such already covered more than one year's revenues