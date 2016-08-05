BRIEF-Pediapharm announces the commercial launch of Otixal in Canada
Aug 5 Pattern Energy Group Inc
* Qtrly revenue of $93.4 million, up 10%
* Qtrly proportional gwh sold of 1,715 GWH, up 40%
* Cash available for distribution (CAFD) of $35.5 million, up 27% on track to meet full year guidance
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - subscribed for and received from Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd 11,333,054 units at a price of $0.95 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: