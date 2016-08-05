BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share
Aug 5 Kordsa Global :
* Decides to make investment in 2 facilities for PET HMLS polyester thread in its Indonesian and Turkish plants
* Sees to start operation in 2 years and start production in 2018
* Sees the cost for the two investments to be $29.5 million
* With the new investment plan HMLS production will increase by 6,000 tonnes in Turkish plant and 6,500 tonnes in Indonesian plant (Indokordsa)
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million