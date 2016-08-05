Aug 5 Kordsa Global :

* Decides to make investment in 2 facilities for PET HMLS polyester thread in its Indonesian and Turkish plants

* Sees to start operation in 2 years and start production in 2018

* Sees the cost for the two investments to be $29.5 million

* With the new investment plan HMLS production will increase by 6,000 tonnes in Turkish plant and 6,500 tonnes in Indonesian plant (Indokordsa)

