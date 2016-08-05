UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Expert System SpA :
* Capital increase subscribed for 3.8 million euros after the issue of additional 140,000 ordinary shares with warrants after the end of the rights issue offer period
* Reports a total 81.7 percent of the capital increase subscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Bruce Falck is joining Twitter to lead the revenue product team - tweet Further company coverage: