BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Pinetree Capital Ltd:
* Pinetree Capital Ltd qtrly loss per share $3.13
* Net asset value per share as at June 30 2016 was $2.56 versus $8.28 as at Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico