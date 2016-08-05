BRIEF-Essent Group amends $375 mln credit facility
* Credit amendment provides for issuance of $125 million 4-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021
Aug 5 Dentsply Sirona Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Qtrly revenues of $1.02 billion, up 46.4% compared to prior year
* Reiterates 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
