Aug 5 PriceSmart Inc :

* Comparable warehouse sales were negatively impacted by devaluation of Colombian peso from year ago period

* For month of July 2016, net warehouse club sales increased 3.9% to $236.3 million, from $227.4 million in July a year earlier

* For four weeks ended July 24, 2016, comparable warehouse were equal to same four-week period last year