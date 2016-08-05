BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Partners Group Holding AG :
* To acquire Systems Maintenance Services, a leading global provider of it hardware support services
* In 2015, SMS recorded revenues of approximately USD 245 million
* Terms of transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico