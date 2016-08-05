UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Chesapeake Utilities Corp
* Eastern Shore Natural Gas receives FERC approval to construct and operate new facilities in Delaware to sustain system reliability
* Project is estimated to cost approximately $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: