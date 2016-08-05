UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 LSB Industries Inc
* LSB Industries, Inc. Announces that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility ammonia plant resumes production
* Ammonia plant came back online on July 31, 2016 and is back to nameplate operating capacity of 1,150 tons per day
* Has resumed production after having experienced an unplanned outage resulting from severe weather that caused a loss of power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: