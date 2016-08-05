BRIEF-Flanigan's reports qtrly earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Grobina AS :
* Q1 net turnover 1.6 million euros ($1.78 million) down 25 per cent compared with Q1 of 2015
* Q1 loss 2.2 million euros versus profit 497,969 euros y/y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Jennifer Kempton, a former sex slavery victim who founded the U.S.-based charity Survivor's Ink to help other trafficked women, died on Thursday, an associate said, prompting a series on tributes on social media.