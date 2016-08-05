Aug 5 Outerwall Inc

* Pursuant to addendum, prusch agreed to be bound by non-compete provisions for two years after closing of Aspen deal

* On august 2, co, engaged capital, llc entered into an amendment to cooperation agreement - sec filing

* Per amendment,parties agreed to postpone engaged capital's right to cause board to appoint 2 directors until after termination, if any, of aspen deal

* On august 2, entered into an addendum to change of control agreement with chief executive officer, erik e. Prusch