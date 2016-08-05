UPDATE 2-U.S. FCC votes 2-1 to advance repeal of Obama-era internet rules
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.
Aug 5 Lundin Gold Inc :
* Lundin Gold announces agreement with Government of Ecuador on investment protection agreement
* Had commenced discussions with Government of Ecuador on terms and conditions of IPA
* IPA provides further legal and tax stability for company, in conjunction with exploitation agreement and existing laws in ecuador
* Expects to execute IPA at same time as exploitation agreement, on or before January 20, 2017.
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share