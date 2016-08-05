Aug 5 Silver Bear Resources Inc

* Lenders will make available to company and prognoz secured loans in aggregate principal amount of us$55.2 million

* Anticipates secured loan funding will result in net new funding to co,prognoz of about $22 million following repayment of promissory notes

* Silver bear approves facilities agreement for final development and construction of Mangazeisky Silver Project

* Term loan facility will be used by company to repay principal and accrued interest on certain outstanding promissory notes

* Secured loan funding will accrue interest at a rate of 15% per annum

* Got waivers from inflection and aterra in respect of default by co's failure to repay maturity date amounts and interest on promissory notes