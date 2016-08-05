BRIEF-Flanigan's reports qtrly earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly total revenues $ 27.43 million versus $ 26.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Alma Market SA :
* Decided to review its strategic options in all business areas
* Says to consider all options, including search industry investor, financial investor and maintaining the existing ownership structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Jennifer Kempton, a former sex slavery victim who founded the U.S.-based charity Survivor's Ink to help other trafficked women, died on Thursday, an associate said, prompting a series on tributes on social media.