Aug 5 Network-1 Technologies Inc

* Network-1 announces settlement of patent litigation with Dell, Inc.

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - under terms of settlement, dell will license remote power patent for its full term which expires in March 2020

* Network-1 Technologies - under terms, Dell will pay license initiation fee of $6 million for past sales of power over ethernet products, ongoing royalties