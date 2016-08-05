Aug 5 Snai SpA :

* H1 net loss 0.4 million euros ($442,000.00) versus profit 0.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 442.4 million euros versus 282.8 million euros a year ago

* Increase in H1 revenue can be mainly attributed to the Cogemat Group integration effects, the reopening of Finscom and SIS PoS, the bookmaking of events related to the European Football Championship and the positive performance of Sports Betting and Online Games business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)