BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 5 Accentro Real Estate AG :
* Sold property portfolio in Berlin with 419 residential units
* Instead of previously planned fy after-tax profit of 10 million euros ($11.05 million), now sees after-tax profit of almost the double of it
* Sells real estate portfolio with high profit, raises forecast and plans first dividend
* Sale with sales volume of 51 million euros will contribute to a significant increase in earnings in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico