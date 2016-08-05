BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co declares regular quarterly dividend
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 American Airlines Group Inc :
* Estimate new pay rates will increase pre-tax operating costs by about $75 million in Q3 2016 and $120 million in Q4 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2aAcwmn Further company coverage:
* Declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was at least one fatality among intruders, and one police fatality and one military personnel fatality at Namoya Mine Site