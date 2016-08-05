Aug 5 Intrexon Corp :

* Fda publishes final finding of no significant impact and environmental assessment on Oxitec's self-limiting mosquito

* Finding concludes field trial of co's genetically engineered OX513A mosquitoes in Florida will not result in impact on environment

* Purpose of trial is to determine efficacy of Oxitec's self-limiting mosquitoes for control of local population of aedes aegypti in Florida